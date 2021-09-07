Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $292.78

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.78 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 34,870 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.66. The firm has a market cap of £90.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

