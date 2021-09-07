Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 129.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.28 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

