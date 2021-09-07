Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

