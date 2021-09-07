Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 364.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

