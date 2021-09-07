Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

