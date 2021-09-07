Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

