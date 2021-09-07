Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Brigham Minerals worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,011,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $927,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

