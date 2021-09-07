Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

