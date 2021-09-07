Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

