Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,011 shares of company stock worth $1,652,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.33 and a beta of 1.15.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

