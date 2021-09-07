Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

