Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $167.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.94 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,487. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

