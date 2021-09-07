Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $80.79. 788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.