Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

