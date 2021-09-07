Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.25. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $109.11. 653,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

