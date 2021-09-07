Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post sales of $33.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 61,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,417. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

