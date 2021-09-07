Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

