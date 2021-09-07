Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. Devon Energy posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

