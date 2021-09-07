Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

HBM stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

