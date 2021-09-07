Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.15 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.