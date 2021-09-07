Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Target Price at $2.88

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

