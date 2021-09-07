Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €24.73

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.73 ($29.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grand City Properties stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €22.84 ($26.87). The stock had a trading volume of 387,213 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.40. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

