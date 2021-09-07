Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $75.00

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. 6,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,583. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

