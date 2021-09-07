Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $51.50

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $812.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.