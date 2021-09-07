Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $16.46

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.