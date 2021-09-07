Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $79.26

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,655. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock worth $10,600,255. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

