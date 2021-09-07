Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.