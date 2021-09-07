Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMT opened at C$2.68 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The company has a market cap of C$437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.73.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

