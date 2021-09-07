BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.81

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

