BSC Station Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $2.09 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00131530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00176279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.04 or 0.07843795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.02 or 1.01141540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00886504 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

