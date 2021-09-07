Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

