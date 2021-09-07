Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head-To-Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.06%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 37.19 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -148.90

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

