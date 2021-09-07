C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.61 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,515,485.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646,178 shares of company stock worth $151,521,335 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

