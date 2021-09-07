Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $21.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CADE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 25,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

