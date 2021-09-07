Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

