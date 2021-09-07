Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

