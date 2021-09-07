Cadence Bank NA Has $722,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 589,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

