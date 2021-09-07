Cadence Bank NA Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

