Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

