Cadence Bank NA Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

