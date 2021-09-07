Canaccord Genuity Boosts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 160

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.36. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £174.91 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00.

In related news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

