Canaccord Genuity Boosts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 160

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £174.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.36.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

