Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LON GKP opened at GBX 189.44 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.57. The company has a market cap of £404.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.