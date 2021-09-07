Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.
LON GKP opened at GBX 189.44 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.57. The company has a market cap of £404.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
