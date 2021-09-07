Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$19.47 price objective (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

