Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.89

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 111271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

