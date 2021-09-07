Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

