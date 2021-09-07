Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $255,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $333.29. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

