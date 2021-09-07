Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.