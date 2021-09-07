Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

