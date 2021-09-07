Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.